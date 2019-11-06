Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 345.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $3,612,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 437,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,457,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $1,511,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $101,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,249 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

MHK traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.01. The company had a trading volume of 27,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

