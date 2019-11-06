Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report $15.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.08 million to $18.15 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $84.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.27 million to $143.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.46 million, with estimates ranging from $10.55 million to $132.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,424. Moderna has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

