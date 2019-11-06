Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $152-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.73 million.Model N also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Model N to $29.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. Model N has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $987.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $39,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,635.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $70,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,998 shares of company stock worth $237,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

