Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Model N updated its Q1 guidance to $0.05-$0.07 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.22-$0.31 EPS.

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. 32,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.52. Model N has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $112,995.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,347,250.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $70,876.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $237,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Model N to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

