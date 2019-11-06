Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Mobiquity Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s stock price rose 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 151,593 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 73,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Gene Salkind acquired 175,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.