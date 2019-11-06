Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MIX traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 65.50 ($0.86). 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.91. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.50 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of $68.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55.

Get Mobeus Income & Growth VCT alerts:

About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.