Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $116.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.63.

MRTX stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.15. 533,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,410. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 2.05. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $111.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $280,685.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,586.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,058.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,161,113.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,852 shares of company stock worth $5,015,464. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

