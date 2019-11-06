Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MSEX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.57. 42,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,198. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,412 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 19.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

