MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MSTR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,333. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,438,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,082,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after buying an additional 111,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

