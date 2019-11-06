Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,096.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.72. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,913,594 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

