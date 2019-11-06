Michael Matthews Sells 6,800 Shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $51,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Matthews sold 3,200 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $24,352.00.

NYSE:CALX opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Calix Inc has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.83 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Calix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

