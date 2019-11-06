Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,400.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $27,200.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $28,000.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total value of $1,859,600.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $28,400.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $33,400.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $24,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $22,800.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $22,000.00.

Shares of TYME opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.39. Tyme Technologies Inc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

