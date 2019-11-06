MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

MFA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

MFA opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 61.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 800.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

