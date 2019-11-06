Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 563,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 244,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 175,225 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Metlife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,124,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,838,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Metlife by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 304,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 38,109 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.51.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

