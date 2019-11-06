Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.00.

MLAB traded down $13.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.09. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $268.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,828,000 after buying an additional 357,398 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 455,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,186,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,183,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

