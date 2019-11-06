Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $223.60

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 223.60 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 220.90 ($2.89), with a volume of 6560986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.85).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Investec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 240.56 ($3.14).

The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 187.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

