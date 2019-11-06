Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 96,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,343. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 72.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

