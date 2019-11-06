Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Meggitt plc (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11, approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.