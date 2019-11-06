Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

MDLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Medallia in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65. Medallia has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.32 million. Medallia’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medallia will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Leone acquired 399,265 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,331.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,006,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

