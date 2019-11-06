MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 3985517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Get MBIA alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBI shares. TheStreet cut MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MBIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 29,809 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $271,858.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,532 shares in the company, valued at $853,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MBIA by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,249 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MBIA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the third quarter worth about $2,224,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the second quarter worth about $3,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $803.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.25.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.