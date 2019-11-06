MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.58 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of MBI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 3,996,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. MBIA has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $803.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBI shares. TheStreet cut MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MBIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 29,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $271,858.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,532 shares in the company, valued at $853,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

