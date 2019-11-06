Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03), Briefing.com reports. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MAXR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 1,434,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,824. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $533.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.38%.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

