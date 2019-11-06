Matson (MATX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). Matson had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $557.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MATX opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Matson has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Matson news, insider Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $565,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $123,921.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

