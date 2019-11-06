Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTRX. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

MTRX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. 189,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,177. The firm has a market cap of $510.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.95. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $398.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Matrix Service’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $209,199.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

