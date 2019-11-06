MASTERNET Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $183.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $8,019.00 and approximately $183.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00221804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.01491035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00118338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

