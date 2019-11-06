Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,785,021,000 after purchasing an additional 367,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,156,485,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,388 shares of company stock valued at $31,586,383. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.05. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69. The company has a market cap of $283.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.45.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

