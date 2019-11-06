Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 230.14 ($3.01).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 182.35 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 161.35 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider Archie Norman acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,000 ($129,361.03).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

