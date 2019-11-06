Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt cut Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 230.14 ($3.01).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 188.05 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 89.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.47. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 161.35 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 315 ($4.12).

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Archie Norman bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($129,361.03).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.