Mark Edward Seaton Sells 8,069 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Stock

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $499,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.