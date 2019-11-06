Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $794,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $792,050.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $795,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $785,250.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $764,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $744,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $721,600.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $722,150.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total value of $720,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $735,500.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $747,600.00.

CRM traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.93. 4,206,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $185.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

