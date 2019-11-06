Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is scheduled to be releasing its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TUSK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 5,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUSK. ValuEngine raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

