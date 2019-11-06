Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

NYSE:MNK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. 9,940,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,136. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.38, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNK shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

