MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $9.42 on Friday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

In related news, insider Berrie David 1,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 9,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MAG Silver by 995.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

