Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Up 0.1%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.64 and last traded at $97.70, approximately 6,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 110,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. B. Riley set a $134.00 target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $215,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

