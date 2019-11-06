Madden Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 1.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,105.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,929,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,978 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,616,000 after acquiring an additional 547,873 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4,564.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 279,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 273,874 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $11,550,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 819.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 68,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,769. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $73.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

