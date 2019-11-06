Madden Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 4.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

VHT traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $175.46. 7,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.96. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $149.55 and a 52 week high of $179.42.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

