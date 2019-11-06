Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 340.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 901.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 180.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.06. 6,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.14. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.78 and a twelve month high of $163.81.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

