Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,013 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.22% of HollyFrontier worth $19,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 94.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 561,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $18,534,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 388.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 440,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 321,600 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. 38,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,322. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.