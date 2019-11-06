Mackay Shields LLC Sells 26,388 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,388 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.37. 1,291,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

