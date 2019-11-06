Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,122 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.59. 111,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.83. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

