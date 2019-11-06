Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,211 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.13% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $15,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. 294,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.