Mackay Shields LLC Has $22.87 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,739 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 3.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 14.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Southern by 31.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 96,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,395,987 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,410. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.