Mackay Shields LLC Has $16.82 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $20.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,005.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,992. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,081.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,007.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,898.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.13 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,087.41.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

