MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.53) by C($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of C$636.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.96 million.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 1 year low of C$61.80 and a 1 year high of C$71.00.

