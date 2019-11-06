Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Lumentum worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 2,178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lumentum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Lumentum by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,027,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 546,318 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 755,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 119,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,792 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,725 shares of company stock worth $11,318,314. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

