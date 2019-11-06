Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.89

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 289246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUC shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $373.05 million and a P/E ratio of 50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.35.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

