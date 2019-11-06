LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,115. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $141.46 and a 1 year high of $191.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.83 and its 200-day moving average is $162.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

