LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,526,591,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $301,475,000 after buying an additional 1,696,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,502,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,548,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $216,282,000 after buying an additional 141,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,912,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $186,033,000 after buying an additional 343,336 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,760 shares of company stock worth $5,981,528 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.66.

WDC stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. 31,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.82. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

