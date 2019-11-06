LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,439 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 645.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after buying an additional 6,644,860 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of HP by 73.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after buying an additional 3,632,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HP by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,247,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $213,054,000 after buying an additional 1,142,355 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $21,092,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,211,944 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $129,146,000 after buying an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 17,540,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,909,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of HP to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

