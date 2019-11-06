LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Symantec by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 38,000,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,897,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Symantec by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,061,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,502,000 after buying an additional 6,799,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Symantec by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,073,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,963,000 after buying an additional 765,778 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Symantec by 28,835.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,455,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,223,000 after buying an additional 7,430,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Symantec by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,345,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,079,000 after buying an additional 3,114,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYMC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 8,130,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. Symantec Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Symantec news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at $566,520.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $223,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Symantec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

